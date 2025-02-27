Sonowal Unveils Transformative Maritime Initiatives to Strengthen India’s Global Trade and Sustainability

In a major push towards modernizing India's maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a series of key initiatives aimed at enhancing India's maritime infrastructure, boosting global trade resilience, and promoting sustainability. These initiatives were unveiled during a high-level stakeholder meeting in Mumbai, focusing on the transformative announcements made in the Union Budget for the maritime industry.

Key Initiatives Unveiled:

1. One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP):

The ONOP initiative aims to standardize and streamline operations across India’s major ports by eliminating inconsistencies in documentation and processes, thereby reducing inefficiencies, cutting operational costs, and minimizing delays. This reform ensures a seamless, uniform process across all ports, boosting India's ease of doing business.

2. Sagar Ankalan – Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2023-24:

The launch of Sagar Ankalan LPPI marks a significant step in benchmarking port performance, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing India's global competitiveness. The index evaluates all major and non-major ports across Bulk (Dry & Liquid) and Container categories, measuring crucial indicators such as cargo handling, turnaround time, berth idle time, and container dwell time.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sonowal said, “With ONOP and Sagar Ankalan, India is taking a decisive step towards standardized, efficient, and globally competitive ports. By improving port performance and streamlining logistics, we are cutting inefficiencies, reducing carbon footprints, and strengthening India's role in global trade.”

Strengthening Global Trade and Logistics

3. Bharat Global Ports Consortium:

To expand India’s maritime reach and enhance global trade resilience, Shri Sonowal launched the Bharat Global Ports Consortium, a strategic initiative bringing together IPGL (operations), SDCL (finance), and IPRCL (infrastructure development) to drive port expansion, financing, and global trade integration. This consortium aims to streamline logistics, support exports under ‘Make in India,’ and position India as a key player in international trade and supply chains.

4. MAITRI - Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface:

The MAITRI platform is designed to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucratic redundancies, and expedite clearances. It plays a crucial role in operationalizing the Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC) between India and the UAE, aligning with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). With the adoption of AI and Blockchain, MAITRI will optimize trade flows and improve security across India’s global logistics network.

5. India Maritime Week 2025:

Shri Sonowal announced the India Maritime Week, scheduled from October 27-31, 2025, in Mumbai, celebrating ‘Maritime Virasat’ (Maritime Heritage) and ‘Maritime Vikas’ (Maritime Development). The event will feature the 4th Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) and the 2nd edition of Sagarmanthan, with representation from 100 countries and over 100,000 delegates.

Boosting Domestic Shipbuilding and Maritime Growth

The Maritime Stakeholders Meet focused on revitalizing India’s shipbuilding industry, particularly following the key budgetary announcements:

₹25,000 Crore Maritime Development Fund – A long-term financing facility to modernize ports and attract private investment.

Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP 2.0) – Providing direct support to domestic shipyards to compete globally.

Expansion of Shipbuilding Clusters – Encouraging large-scale ship manufacturing with advanced technology and job creation.

Inclusion of Large Ships in the Infrastructure Harmonised Master List (HML) – Unlocking financing for shipbuilding and coastal trade development.

Customs Duty Exemptions on Shipbuilding Inputs Extended for 10 Years – Supporting the competitiveness of India’s shipbuilding industry.

Extension of Tonnage Tax Regime to Inland Vessels – Promoting inland water transport as an eco-friendly alternative.

Shri Sonowal emphasized, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India’s maritime sector is becoming the backbone of a thriving economy. We are not just modernizing our ports but creating a world-class shipbuilding ecosystem that enhances global competitiveness, boosts employment, and attracts investments.”

Commitment to Sustainability and Green Ports

6. National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping (NCoEGPS):

As a significant step towards sustainable maritime growth, the Minister launched the NCoEGPS website, which will serve as a knowledge hub for green port and shipping practices, focusing on:

Reducing carbon footprints

Transitioning to cleaner fuels

Implementing eco-friendly port management practices

Vision for Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047

Shri Sonowal concluded, “India’s Blue Economy is about jobs, trade, sustainability, and growth. We are committed to making India one of the top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, with a future-ready, efficient, and globally competitive maritime industry. These transformative initiatives will shape India’s economic destiny, reinforcing our vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.”