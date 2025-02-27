Manhunt in Pune: History-Sheeter on the Run After Bus Station Rape

Pune police have launched a massive manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), a history-sheeter accused of raping a 26-year-old woman at Swargate bus station. Gade has multiple prior cases of theft and robbery and has been out on bail since 2019. Authorities have deployed drones and formed 13 police teams to apprehend him.

The incident, drawing parallels to the 2012 Delhi gang rape, has sparked criticism of the local administration's handling of women's safety in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised capital punishment for Gade, while criticisms have emerged about local security measures at major bus depots.

In light of the incident, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced measures including disposing of scrapped buses, fitting operational buses with GPS and CCTV, and increasing the number of female security guards. The case has reignited discussions on law enforcement's responsibility and the effective implementation of laws concerning women's safety.

