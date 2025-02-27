Business Magnate Faces Repeated Electricity Theft Charges in Jalna

A businessman in Jalna district finds himself in legal trouble after allegations emerged of electricity theft amounting to Rs 25 lakh, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Bhagwat Bawane, who heads Rajwardhan Agro in Gundewadi village, is accused of illicitly drawing 57,930 units of power, as per official reports.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. discovered this during a routine inspection on February 5. Notably, Bawane was previously booked on June 26, 2021, for stealing 3.86 lakh units of electricity worth Rs 1.49 crore, under the Electricity Act, 2003. Current investigations by Sadar police continue, with Bawane's political affiliations under scrutiny.

