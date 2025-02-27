Left Menu

Business Magnate Faces Repeated Electricity Theft Charges in Jalna

A businessman, Bhagwat Bawane, was charged with stealing electricity worth Rs 25 lakh in Jalna district. Owner of Rajwardhan Agro, Bawane reportedly illicitly consumed 57,930 units of electricity. Previously, he was booked for similar offenses. Authorities are continuing investigations as Bawane has ties with local politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:55 IST
Business Magnate Faces Repeated Electricity Theft Charges in Jalna
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman in Jalna district finds himself in legal trouble after allegations emerged of electricity theft amounting to Rs 25 lakh, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Bhagwat Bawane, who heads Rajwardhan Agro in Gundewadi village, is accused of illicitly drawing 57,930 units of power, as per official reports.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. discovered this during a routine inspection on February 5. Notably, Bawane was previously booked on June 26, 2021, for stealing 3.86 lakh units of electricity worth Rs 1.49 crore, under the Electricity Act, 2003. Current investigations by Sadar police continue, with Bawane's political affiliations under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025