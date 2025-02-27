Tragic Tale of Love and Betrayal in Palghar

A shocking crime unfolded in Palghar as police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a young woman from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Amit Singh, 27, was apprehended on charges of killing Priya Singh, 25, before dumping her remains in a drain in Kaman.

Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranavre from Crime Unit III confirmed that the pair had been in a romantic relationship. However, tensions arose when Priya began pressing for marriage, prompting Amit to resort to violence. He reportedly invited her to a hotel on December 25, where he strangled her.

To cover his tracks, Amit discarded Priya's cellphone on a train bound for Delhi. Although her parents reported her disappearance days later, it wasn't until recently that skeletal remains identified as Priya's were discovered, according to Senior Inspector Vijay Kadam of Naigaon police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)