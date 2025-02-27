Left Menu

High Court Shields Interfaith Couple from Familial Threats

The High Court intervened to protect an interfaith couple from Jharkhand, married in Kerala, facing threats from their families. The court ensured their safety, preventing their forced return to Jharkhand, amid fears of honour killing. The couple invoked their constitutional rights, seeking security from potential harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:14 IST
High Court Shields Interfaith Couple from Familial Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An interfaith couple from Jharkhand found solace in the High Court on Thursday, amidst familial threats following their marriage in Kerala. The couple had turned to the courts for protection against possible honour-based violence.

In response to their plea, the High Court has instructed the Station House Officer at Kayamkulam police station to ensure their safety and thwart any attempts to repatriate them to Jharkhand until the legal matter concludes, according to Advocate Srikanth Thamban.

Justice C S Dias has called for a police response on the matter, while the couple asserts their constitutional rights against familial interference and potential police action. Their plea reflects ongoing concerns over interfaith relationships and family opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025