High Court Shields Interfaith Couple from Familial Threats

An interfaith couple from Jharkhand found solace in the High Court on Thursday, amidst familial threats following their marriage in Kerala. The couple had turned to the courts for protection against possible honour-based violence.

In response to their plea, the High Court has instructed the Station House Officer at Kayamkulam police station to ensure their safety and thwart any attempts to repatriate them to Jharkhand until the legal matter concludes, according to Advocate Srikanth Thamban.

Justice C S Dias has called for a police response on the matter, while the couple asserts their constitutional rights against familial interference and potential police action. Their plea reflects ongoing concerns over interfaith relationships and family opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)