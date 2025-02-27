Deadly Explosions Escalate Conflict in Congo: M23 Rebels Blame Government

Deadly explosions rocked a rally organized by M23 rebels in the eastern Congo city of Bukavu, resulting in 11 casualties and injuring 65 others on Thursday. The leader of the rebel alliance accused President Felix Tshisekedi of being behind the violence, escalating tensions in the region.

The presidency of Congo, accusing neighboring Rwanda of backing M23 insurgents, reported multiple deaths via social media platform X, blaming the presence of a foreign military on Congolese soil. Both sides failed to present concrete evidence to support their claims.

This incident raises the threat of escalating the ongoing conflict in the mineral-rich eastern Congo, which has already entangled several neighboring nations. M23 rebels, advancing in the region since early this year, have captured significant cities, including Bukavu and Goma, intensifying the decade-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)