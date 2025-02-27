The Unseen Threat: Misjudgments Leading to the Deadliest Attack in Israeli History

In a significant revelation, an Israeli military investigation has concluded that the unforeseen attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which marked the deadliest in the nation's history, was a result of misjudgments about the militant group's goals and strength.

The released findings are likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a broader investigation into the strategic and political decisions that preceded the unexpected assault.

Netanyahu, facing criticism for his deterrence strategy, has deferred inquiries until post-war resolutions. The military report indicates a critical lapse in understanding Hamas' plans, aggravated by underestimating its capabilities, that caught the Israeli defense forces off guard.

