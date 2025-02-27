The Unseen Threat: Misjudgments Leading to the Deadliest Attack in Israeli History
An investigation by the Israeli military revealed how misjudgments about Hamas' intentions and capabilities led to the group's deadliest attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The findings pressurize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a broader inquiry amidst ongoing public outcry and political fallout.
In a significant revelation, an Israeli military investigation has concluded that the unforeseen attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which marked the deadliest in the nation's history, was a result of misjudgments about the militant group's goals and strength.
The released findings are likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a broader investigation into the strategic and political decisions that preceded the unexpected assault.
Netanyahu, facing criticism for his deterrence strategy, has deferred inquiries until post-war resolutions. The military report indicates a critical lapse in understanding Hamas' plans, aggravated by underestimating its capabilities, that caught the Israeli defense forces off guard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell Tour: Israeli Military Chief's Critical U.S. Visit
UN rights office condemns continuing Israeli military operation in West Bank
Controversial Strike: Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Israeli military says remains of child hostages have been identified but body released by Hamas was not of their mother, reports AP.
Explosive Threat in Tel Aviv Spurs Israeli Military Action