North West Unveils R24M Development Fund to Drive Economic Growth and Job Creation

The North West Provincial Government has committed R24 million towards the establishment of a Development Fund aimed at accelerating economic growth, creating sustainable job opportunities, and addressing key socio-economic challenges in the province.

During his State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the provincial legislature on Thursday, North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi highlighted that the fund will play a crucial role in advancing development initiatives. A key priority will be the stimulation of economic growth through industrialisation and investment-driven strategies.

Mokgosi emphasized that the efforts of the Economic and Investment Advisory Council, which is responsible for driving the province’s industrialisation agenda, have started yielding positive outcomes. The Council is tasked with attracting investments and ensuring the full implementation of the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy (PGDS).

In addition, the Premier announced plans to establish a Regional Research, Innovation, and Development Office within the Office of the Premier, with a dedicated focus on advancing Science, Technology, and Engineering in the province.

Addressing Socio-Economic Challenges

The SOPA outlined the government’s strategic priorities for the next five years, emphasizing inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and the development of an ethical and capable state. Mokgosi acknowledged the persistent challenges of high unemployment and poverty rates and called for bold, aggressive measures to address these pressing issues.

One of the key interventions is the expansion of the National School Nutrition Programme to provide two meals daily to learners in additional schools. The provincial government has also introduced the “Ntime o Mphele Ngwana Poverty Alleviation Programme” to combat hunger, particularly among children and youth.

Infrastructure Development and Agriculture Revitalisation

A significant portion of the government’s development strategy focuses on infrastructure investment. Mokgosi announced major initiatives, including road upgrades, water and sanitation improvements, and the construction of new schools and clinics.

The Premier also revealed plans to revitalise the Taung Irrigation Scheme alongside other agricultural projects to enhance food production and support emerging farmers. These projects are expected to bolster the province’s food security while creating employment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Water security is another priority, with collaborative efforts between the Vaalharts Water Users Association, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality set to increase the water supply to households in key areas, including Taung, Pudimoe, and Huhudi.

Job Creation and Investment Initiatives

Mokgosi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling unemployment through extensive public employment programs. Over the next five years, various initiatives—including the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), community health workers’ initiatives, and labour activation programs—are expected to generate more than 150 000 job opportunities, with a strong focus on women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Furthermore, the government is strengthening its partnership with the private sector to address infrastructure backlogs and attract investments. A notable development is the Mekgareng Smart City Project, which is set to create approximately 20 000 jobs in the Madibeng Local Municipality while drawing investments estimated between R10 billion and R25 billion. This smart city project is being implemented through a collaborative partnership between the North West and Gauteng provinces, under the coordination of the national Department of Human Settlements.

Empowering Youth through Training and Skills Development

The provincial government is also prioritizing skills development to equip young people with the necessary expertise to enter the job market. A partnership with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Phila Jordan Academy will provide artisanal and tooling training for 3 000 beneficiaries.

Additionally, over 1 200 young individuals are currently participating in a National Youth Service Programme, while more than 7 000 youths have been placed in various skills development and job placement initiatives.

Commitment to Good Governance and Fighting Corruption

In his address, Premier Mokgosi also reiterated the government’s commitment to clean governance, combating corruption, and improving the province’s audit outcomes. He emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership in ensuring the effective implementation of developmental programs.

A Call for Unity and Collective Effort

The Premier concluded his address with a call for unity and collaboration among government, the private sector, and communities to drive socio-economic development and create a better future for all residents of the North West.

“Ours is a skewed past centered on exploitation, exclusion, and oppression, but we remain hopeful about the socio-economic prospects of our province. We are unwavering in our commitment to creating a better life for all, irrespective of race, class, gender, or creed,” Mokgosi said.

With these ambitious initiatives, the North West Provincial Government aims to position itself as a hub for economic growth, investment attraction, and social transformation in South Africa.