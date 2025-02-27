Crackdown on Fake Employment Scam in East Singhbhum

Police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district have successfully dismantled a notorious gang engaged in duping individuals by promising phony employment in government sectors like the railways and the army, according to an official statement. Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal confirmed the arrest of four gang members, including the ringleader.

At a press conference, SSP Kaushal revealed that the accused had posed as official personnel from governmental organizations such as the army and railways, amassing over Rs one crore from vulnerable victims with promises of job placements. The police action follows a complaint lodged in June last year at Bistupur police station by a victim from Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Aided by military intelligence, a special police team identified and apprehended the fraudsters in Bokaro, Ranchi, and East Champaran. They uncovered fake identity cards, army-branded vehicles, forged documents, ATM cards, and a toy pistol, all used to deceive victims. The prime suspect, Manish Kumar, revealed he was previously scammed similarly in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)