Ex-Leaders of Los Zetas Cartel Extradited to U.S.
Mexico has extradited Miguel Angel and Oscar Omar Trevino-Morales, suspected former leaders of the Los Zetas cartel, to the United States. Authorities warn the public about potential violent responses from the cartel in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, near the Laredo, Texas border.
In a significant cross-border law enforcement action, Mexico extradited two reputed former leaders of the notorious Los Zetas cartel to the United States. The Webb County Sheriff's office in Texas announced the extradition on its Facebook page on Thursday.
The extradited individuals, Miguel Angel and Oscar Omar Trevino-Morales, are suspected to hold high-ranking positions within the cartel. Authorities have cautioned residents of Nuevo Laredo, a Mexican city adjoining the Texas border, about possible violent reactions from the cartel.
The extradition marks a crucial step in addressing cartel-related violence and crime in the region, underscoring continued cooperation between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
