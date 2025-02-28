Left Menu

Ex-Leaders of Los Zetas Cartel Extradited to U.S.

Mexico has extradited Miguel Angel and Oscar Omar Trevino-Morales, suspected former leaders of the Los Zetas cartel, to the United States. Authorities warn the public about potential violent responses from the cartel in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, near the Laredo, Texas border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:00 IST
Ex-Leaders of Los Zetas Cartel Extradited to U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant cross-border law enforcement action, Mexico extradited two reputed former leaders of the notorious Los Zetas cartel to the United States. The Webb County Sheriff's office in Texas announced the extradition on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The extradited individuals, Miguel Angel and Oscar Omar Trevino-Morales, are suspected to hold high-ranking positions within the cartel. Authorities have cautioned residents of Nuevo Laredo, a Mexican city adjoining the Texas border, about possible violent reactions from the cartel.

The extradition marks a crucial step in addressing cartel-related violence and crime in the region, underscoring continued cooperation between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025