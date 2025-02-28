Pandey Takes the Helm at SEBI: A New Era in Market Regulation

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been named the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a government order confirmed on Thursday. This appointment, effective for three years, follows the tenure of Madhabi Puri Buch, whose term ends this month.

Buch, who was the first woman to head SEBI, faced scrutiny from Hindenburg Research related to conflict of interest allegations in investigations of the Adani group. Both Buch and the Adani group denied these allegations, and while the investigations are complete, official orders are pending.

During her leadership, Buch initiated significant regulatory updates, including stricter oversight of India's derivative markets to safeguard retail investors. She also advocated for safer small investment avenues and implemented enhanced disclosure requirements for companies, nudging the Indian markets towards same-day settlement practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)