Legendary Drug Lord Extradited: Caro Quintero faces US Justice

Rafael Caro Quintero, the notorious Mexican drug lord, has been extradited to the United States, marking a significant triumph in US-Mexico law enforcement cooperation.

Caro Quintero gained infamy for his alleged involvement in the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena, a brutal act that shocked the international community.

The Associated Press reports this extradition as a milestone in the ongoing battle against drug cartels, highlighting an increased collaborative effort between the two nations.

