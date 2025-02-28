Legendary Drug Lord Extradited: Caro Quintero faces US Justice
Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero has been extradited to the United States. He is infamous for his role in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent. This significant development was reported by the Associated Press, marking a major milestone in US-Mexico cooperation against drug cartels.
Rafael Caro Quintero, the notorious Mexican drug lord, has been extradited to the United States, marking a significant triumph in US-Mexico law enforcement cooperation.
Caro Quintero gained infamy for his alleged involvement in the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena, a brutal act that shocked the international community.
The Associated Press reports this extradition as a milestone in the ongoing battle against drug cartels, highlighting an increased collaborative effort between the two nations.
