Manhunt Ends: Notorious Criminal Detained in Pune Bus Rape Case
Dattatray Gade, a 37-year-old with a criminal history, was detained for allegedly raping a woman at Pune’s Swargate bus station. Police conducted an extensive search throughout Shirur Tehsil using sniffer dogs and drones before capturing the suspect. Gade has prior convictions and was out on bail since 2019.
Pune Police have detained Dattatray Gade, a notorious criminal, in connection with the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at the Swargate bus station. The arrest, made around midnight on Friday, followed an intensive manhunt across Shirur Tehsil.
Gade, aged 37, has a well-documented criminal history, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. Notably, he had been out on bail after a 2019 conviction but was quickly identified as a suspect in the recent heinous crime.
In an effort to locate Gade, police deployed thirteen teams to various locations around the state. The search operation, which included the use of sniffer dogs and advanced drone technology, focused on the vast sugarcane fields in Shirur Tehsil, eventually leading to his apprehension.
