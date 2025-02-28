Federal Judge Blocks Mass Firings of Federal Workers

A San Francisco federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to terminate probationary federal employees en masse. This decision provides interim relief to labor unions and organizations battling the administration's aggressive workforce reduction.

Judge William Alsup criticized the Office of Personnel Management, stating that it lacks the authority to mandate the firing of such employees. His order affects various federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The lawsuit, initiated by five unions and nonprofits, disputes the administration's claims of employee underperformance and calls the firings unlawful. This ruling follows similar unsuccessful legal challenges against the administration's plans to cut federal jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)