Federal Judge Blocks Mass Firings of Federal Workers

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked the Trump administration's mass firings of probationary federal employees, which were deemed likely unlawful. This temporary relief comes after a coalition of labor unions and organizations challenged the administration's efforts to drastically reduce the federal workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:26 IST
A San Francisco federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's attempt to terminate probationary federal employees en masse. This decision provides interim relief to labor unions and organizations battling the administration's aggressive workforce reduction.

Judge William Alsup criticized the Office of Personnel Management, stating that it lacks the authority to mandate the firing of such employees. His order affects various federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The lawsuit, initiated by five unions and nonprofits, disputes the administration's claims of employee underperformance and calls the firings unlawful. This ruling follows similar unsuccessful legal challenges against the administration's plans to cut federal jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

