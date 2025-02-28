Ceasefire Talks in Tension: Israel and Hamas Navigate a Complex Future

In a precarious moment for Middle Eastern diplomacy, Israel and Hamas are engaged in intense talks for the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Starting Thursday, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, these crucial discussions seek to extend the fragile truce set to expire on Saturday.

Central to the negotiations are humanitarian aid and the safe return of hostages, with Israel facing difficulties aligning its security objectives with a truce agreement. The contentious relationship between Israel and Hamas has escalated with the former's refusal to withdraw its presence from a strategic Gaza corridor.

The ceasefire, which initially paused 15 months of devastating conflict, hinges on regional cooperation. However, as hostages' bodies are exchanged and prisoners are released, lingering animosities threaten the agreements' stability, casting uncertainty on the prospect of a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)