Azerbaijan Frees Armenian Prisoners Amid Tensions De-escalation

Azerbaijan has released four Armenian prisoners who were detained during the 2020 and 2023 conflicts, marking a step towards healthier relations with Armenia, according to an announcement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The prisoners, with sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years for serious crimes, were released in satisfactory health and headed for Yerevan. Both countries have been embroiled in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which saw a resolution in Baku's favor in 2023.

The release comes amid ongoing discussions for a formal peace agreement, as Azerbaijan pushes for amendments in Armenia's constitution. Meanwhile, Armenia released two Syrians serving life sentences, sending them back to Syria through Turkey, adding another layer of complexity to regional dynamics.

