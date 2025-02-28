Left Menu

Fiancée Attack Shocks Maharashtra Community

A 29-year-old man named Akshay Patil has been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly attacking his fiancée with a sharp weapon at her workplace, leaving her hospitalized. The couple's wedding was postponed, leading to the confrontation. Police have charged him under section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 28-02-2025 09:11 IST
In a disturbing incident that has shaken Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 29-year-old man allegedly attacked his fiancée at her workplace. Police confirmed on Friday that Akshay Patil was apprehended following a serious assault on the woman who is now hospitalized.

The couple's relationship had faced issues after their wedding was postponed for a year. Restrained from regular outings, Patil, angered by the situation, took drastic action by attacking his fiancée with a sharp weapon.

Law enforcement officials have charged Patil under section 109 for attempted murder, marking a grave moment in a case that highlights the complexities and potential dangers hidden within personal relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

