Left Menu

Digital Fraud Unmasked: The Whitewashing Operation

In a surprising twist, police exposed a digital fraud operation involving five individuals laundering black money through a travel agency. The scam was discovered in Math Chowmuhani, leading to arrests and seizure of financial tools. The gang exploited online transactions and rented ATM cards for their schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:43 IST
Digital Fraud Unmasked: The Whitewashing Operation
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested five individuals involved in a sophisticated digital fraud operation that laundered black money through a travel agency. The bust occurred after a man made online payments for a Kashmir travel ticket, only to cancel it and receive a refund shortly after, raising suspicions.

The revelation came when Tamil Nadu police alerted the travel agency owner about illegal money inflow, prompting him to lodge a complaint at East Agartala police station. This led to a police probe, ultimately unveiling the fraudulent scheme and arresting the key perpetrators.

Officers confiscated numerous ATM cards and bank passbooks, revealing a network of deceit. The gang orchestrated online payments to manipulate accounts, persuading people to rent their ATM cards to facilitate the scheme. The police continue to investigate the broader implications of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025