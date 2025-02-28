Digital Fraud Unmasked: The Whitewashing Operation
In a surprising twist, police exposed a digital fraud operation involving five individuals laundering black money through a travel agency. The scam was discovered in Math Chowmuhani, leading to arrests and seizure of financial tools. The gang exploited online transactions and rented ATM cards for their schemes.
Authorities have arrested five individuals involved in a sophisticated digital fraud operation that laundered black money through a travel agency. The bust occurred after a man made online payments for a Kashmir travel ticket, only to cancel it and receive a refund shortly after, raising suspicions.
The revelation came when Tamil Nadu police alerted the travel agency owner about illegal money inflow, prompting him to lodge a complaint at East Agartala police station. This led to a police probe, ultimately unveiling the fraudulent scheme and arresting the key perpetrators.
Officers confiscated numerous ATM cards and bank passbooks, revealing a network of deceit. The gang orchestrated online payments to manipulate accounts, persuading people to rent their ATM cards to facilitate the scheme. The police continue to investigate the broader implications of the operation.
