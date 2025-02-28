Digambarpur Village: A Model of Sanitation and Water Management Innovation
Digambarpur village in West Bengal has become a beacon of rural sanitation and water management through its new faecal sludge treatment plant and piped water scheme. Supported by Water for People, these initiatives ensure clean water and sanitation for over 20,000 residents, with climate resilience and community involvement at their core.
In a groundbreaking move, Digambarpur village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has set a benchmark in rural sanitation and water management. The village, in collaboration with a global NGO and the state government, launched a faecal sludge treatment plant and piped water scheme. This initiative ensures safer sanitation and clean drinking water for over 20,000 residents.
The project, driven by Water for People, introduced climate-resilient water points to ensure year-round safe water access, particularly in flood-prone areas. The gram panchayat's dedication, recognized as a Model Village under the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2017, continues to thrive with this environmental shift.
The integrated approach includes converting solid waste into vermicompost and using treated liquid waste for agriculture. Initiatives like these not only prevent open defecation but also eliminate waste from public spaces. With significant community involvement, including participation in the piped water supply system, the project has transformed health and hygiene standards in the region.
