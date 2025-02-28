Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Human Trafficking of Sri Lankan Nationals

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Mohamed Ibrahim, a key figure in the trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals into India. Arrested in Chennai, Ibrahim is the ninth accused in a case initiated in July 2021. Investigations reveal his significant role in a human trafficking syndicate.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:09 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Mohamed Ibrahim, a crucial suspect in the case of trafficking Sri Lankan nationals into India. Ibrahim, who had been evading arrest, was captured in Chennai on Friday, marking a significant development in the ongoing case investigation.

Ibrahim is the ninth suspect arrested in the case, which the NIA registered on July 13, 2021. Out of ten individuals, including another absconder, Imran Hajjyar, involved in the syndicate, have been formally charged. The NIA's investigations have highlighted Ibrahim's critical involvement in smuggling operations.

The operations included transporting Sri Lankan citizens by boat and land routes within India under false employment promises for Canada. The syndicate's activities were originally uncovered by Karnataka Police during raids in Mangalore, revealing Sri Lankan nationals without valid papers. Efforts to locate additional suspects are ongoing.

