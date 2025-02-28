Alleged Drug Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir

An individual identified as Musharaf alias Rambo was detained on Friday in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir under the rigorous Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

According to police, Musharaf of Chenani has been embroiled in illegal drug activities, significantly jeopardizing the region's peace by enticing the local youth toward drug addiction.

The accused faces multiple registrations under the NDPS Act across the district, and a specialized police team has taken him into custody as part of the Act's preventive detention clause, ultimately leading to his imprisonment, added the police spokesperson.

