Indian Businessman's Extradition Blocked Due to Torture Risk

An Indian businessman has successfully blocked his extradition from Britain after London's High Court ruled there was a significant risk of torture or other mistreatment in India.

Sanjay Bhandari, residing in London, faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering back in India. Despite the extradition order approved by British ministers in January 2023, Bhandari managed to appeal successfully by highlighting the grave human rights concerns associated with Indian custody.

The High Court's decision included sharp criticism of India's justice system, highlighting the prevalent use of torture to extract confessions and the perilous conditions within Indian prisons, such as Tihar jail, where Bhandari would have been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)