BSF Thwarts Illegal Border Crossing in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 15 Bangladeshis, including children, and three Indian touts in Tripura. They were caught during operations at Kailashahar and another area when they attempted illegal crossing. Two additional Bangladeshis were also arrested, along with two Indians involved in illegal transportation activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:53 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted 15 Bangladeshis, including seven children and three Indian middlemen, during two separate operations in Tripura, officials reported on Friday.

Using intelligence inputs, the BSF set up a trap in border areas, capturing individuals from Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona, and Barisal districts in Bangladesh. The arrests, made on Thursday, took place at the international border in Kailashahar, Unakoti district. Three men, three women, and seven children were taken into custody by BSF personnel, alongside three Indian touts accused of facilitating illegal entrance to Indian territory.

In another operation on the same day, two Bangladeshis were detained as they attempted re-entry into their home country. Further collaboration between the BSF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the arrest of two Indians at Agartala station for suspected involvement in illegal goods transport across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

