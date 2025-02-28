BSF Thwarts Illegal Border Crossing in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted 15 Bangladeshis, including seven children and three Indian middlemen, during two separate operations in Tripura, officials reported on Friday.

Using intelligence inputs, the BSF set up a trap in border areas, capturing individuals from Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona, and Barisal districts in Bangladesh. The arrests, made on Thursday, took place at the international border in Kailashahar, Unakoti district. Three men, three women, and seven children were taken into custody by BSF personnel, alongside three Indian touts accused of facilitating illegal entrance to Indian territory.

In another operation on the same day, two Bangladeshis were detained as they attempted re-entry into their home country. Further collaboration between the BSF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the arrest of two Indians at Agartala station for suspected involvement in illegal goods transport across the border.

