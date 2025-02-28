Punjab Women's Commission Chair Raises Alarm on Live-In Relationships

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission, expressed deep concern over the surge in live-in relationship cases, marking it as a troubling trend for societal norms.

Speaking at a Lok Adalat held at Patiala Police Lines, Gill pointed out that not only young individuals but also married people are entering such relationships, which she believes are eroding the social fabric.

She announced plans to recommend legislative amendments to the state government and emphasized the need for decisive action. Gill also managed 35 cases during the Lok Adalat, emphasizing fair hearing and justice for women, and noted the commission's robust response to derogatory language against women.

