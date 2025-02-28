Left Menu

MCD Refutes Property Tax Waiver Rumors Amid Political Turmoil

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi denied reports of property tax exemptions, stressing the tax's importance for financial stability and essential services. Amid controversies and political disputes in MCD meetings, Mayor Khinchi asserted the regularisation of contractual workers, while BJP leaders challenged the procedural legitimacy of the proceedings.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:57 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has firmly refuted circulating rumors about property tax waivers, emphasizing the necessity of these taxes for maintaining financial stability and supporting vital civic services.

The civic body clarified that all property owners and occupiers must adhere to the existing laws and meet their tax obligations, dismissing any claims of exemptions as false. As financial strains mount with pending salaries and dues, the MCD reiterated the importance of property tax, which constitutes nearly a quarter of its total revenue.

Political tension rose during an MCD House meeting when AAP and BJP clashed over the legality of the session and AAP's proposal for large-scale property tax waivers. AAP Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khinchi claimed approval of the proposal to regularize contractual workers, but BJP leaders contested the decision, questioning the procedural validity of the resolutions.

