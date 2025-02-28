Tragedy Strikes: Pakistan Mosque Blast Claims Lives in Nowshera
A suicide bomber attacked a seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killing Hamidul Haq and six worshippers. The blast injured 18 people, highlighting rising violence in the region. Hamidul Haq was a key figure in Jamiat Ulema Islam, and authorities are probing the attack amidst nationwide condemnation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber attacked a seminary in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, causing the deaths of top cleric Hamidul Haq and six worshippers during Friday prayers. The explosion injured 18 individuals, compounding the ongoing wave of violence affecting the region.
Hamidul Haq, a prominent leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (Sami Group), became chief after his father's demise. Authorities suspect the bombing targeted him. Despite no claim of responsibility, police continue their investigation into the brutal attack that has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister termed the attack 'inhuman' and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. The blast has sparked calls for improved security at places of worship, reflecting the fragile peace amid persistent threats to stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
