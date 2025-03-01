Mexican Attorney General Defends Extradition of Cartel Leaders to U.S.

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz defended the government's decision to extradite 29 suspected cartel leaders to the United States, highlighting the legal framework that permits such actions under national security laws.

Speaking alongside security and military officials at a news conference, Gertz emphasized Mexico's stance against the death penalty, urging other nations to respect this prohibition.

The extradited individuals face potential death sentences in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, raising concerns over the application of Mexico's legal principles.

