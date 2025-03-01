Race Against Time: Avalanche in Mana Triggers Massive Rescue Mission
An avalanche in Mana, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, trapped 55 BRO workers, with 33 rescued so far. Efforts continue under adverse weather to locate the remaining 22. The rescue, involving multiple agencies and hindered by deep snow and bad weather, has become a critical priority for authorities.
In a dramatic turn of events in Mana, a high-altitude village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rescuers are racing against time after an avalanche trapped 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers. So far, 33 have been pulled from the icy grip of the snow, but concerns are mounting as 22 remain missing.
Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed that the adverse weather conditions are posing significant challenges in tracing the remaining workers. The snowslide engulfed eight containers and a shed early Friday, sweeping through the BRO camp and burying the workers under up to seven feet of snow.
The rescue operation involves over 65 personnel, including the Ibex Brigade, trained for such high-altitude rescues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have coordinated with state and national disaster response teams to expedite efforts, marking the rescue as the government's top priority amid warnings of more avalanches.
