Smuggling Racket Busted: 100 Kg Cannabis Seized in Tripura

In a significant breakthrough, the Customs department and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a successful joint operation leading to the arrest of three smugglers in Tripura South district and the recovery of 100 kg of cannabis.

The raid, executed on Friday night in the Lilagarh Tea Garden within the Sabroom subdivision, was the result of meticulous planning prompted by an insider tip-off.

During the operation, authorities intercepted two vehicles in the Chhotakhil area, uncovering not just the narcotics but also seizing mobile phones—one being an iPhone—alongside Rs 1,49,000 in cash. Currently, interrogations are being conducted by the Customs Department under the supervision of Superintendent Elbin Singh.

