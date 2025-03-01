Turkey Offers to Mediate Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine
Turkey is set to propose hosting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at a European leaders meeting. Turkey has previously facilitated negotiations after Russia's 2022 invasion. The country emphasizes the importance of including Ukraine and Russia in future talks and supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Turkey's foreign minister plans to renew Ankara's offer to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia during a meeting of European leaders in London this Sunday. This continues Turkey's role as a key diplomatic player, having previously hosted negotiations between the two sides following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Despite maintaining military support for Ukraine, Turkey has abstained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow, maintaining strong ties with both nations involved in the conflict. Turkey asserts that any successful peace initiative requires both Russia and Ukraine at the table, stressing the need for a regional approach to security and economic prosperity.
In recent developments, Turkish and Russian officials have held discussions, underlining Turkey's commitment to a lasting resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has acknowledged Turkey as a vital security partner amid ongoing diplomatic motions involving the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
