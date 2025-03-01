Precision Airstrike Eliminates Key Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria

In a strategic operation on Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) executed a precision airstrike in Syria, resulting in the death of Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay. Talay was identified as a senior military figure within Hurras al-Din, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

This targeted strike continues the U.S. military's efforts to dismantle terrorist operations, with CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla asserting the relentless pursuit of such threats to national and allied security interests.

Gen. Kurilla emphasized the commitment to safeguarding the homeland and ensuring the safety of U.S., allied, and partner forces in the region through decisive actions against terrorist leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)