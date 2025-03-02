Left Menu

Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming

In Cairo, Israeli and Hamas representatives are negotiating to extend the Gaza ceasefire rather than proceed to a second phase. The conflict began in October 2023, with significant casualties on both sides. Discussions face challenges, including future governance and security of Gaza, while international stakeholders remain divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 11:05 IST
Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli delegation is in Cairo negotiating to extend the Gaza ceasefire, originally set to move to a second phase as desired by Hamas. Egyptian security sources revealed the discussions, as tensions persist over the ceasefire's future.

Last month's ceasefire ended fifteen months of conflict, initiating talks for a resolution while securing the release of hostages and detainees. However, mutual accusations from both Israel and Hamas of violations have bred skepticism about progressing to the next phase, which promises more releases and steps toward lasting peace.

The absence of consensus on Gaza's future has complicated efforts to solidify a resolution, with Western and Arab governments split on the approach. Despite the first phase nearing its end, a deal's outcome remains uncertain as mediations led by Egypt and Qatar, with U.S. backing, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025