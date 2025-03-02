Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming

An Israeli delegation is in Cairo negotiating to extend the Gaza ceasefire, originally set to move to a second phase as desired by Hamas. Egyptian security sources revealed the discussions, as tensions persist over the ceasefire's future.

Last month's ceasefire ended fifteen months of conflict, initiating talks for a resolution while securing the release of hostages and detainees. However, mutual accusations from both Israel and Hamas of violations have bred skepticism about progressing to the next phase, which promises more releases and steps toward lasting peace.

The absence of consensus on Gaza's future has complicated efforts to solidify a resolution, with Western and Arab governments split on the approach. Despite the first phase nearing its end, a deal's outcome remains uncertain as mediations led by Egypt and Qatar, with U.S. backing, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)