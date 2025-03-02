Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming
In Cairo, Israeli and Hamas representatives are negotiating to extend the Gaza ceasefire rather than proceed to a second phase. The conflict began in October 2023, with significant casualties on both sides. Discussions face challenges, including future governance and security of Gaza, while international stakeholders remain divided.
An Israeli delegation is in Cairo negotiating to extend the Gaza ceasefire, originally set to move to a second phase as desired by Hamas. Egyptian security sources revealed the discussions, as tensions persist over the ceasefire's future.
Last month's ceasefire ended fifteen months of conflict, initiating talks for a resolution while securing the release of hostages and detainees. However, mutual accusations from both Israel and Hamas of violations have bred skepticism about progressing to the next phase, which promises more releases and steps toward lasting peace.
The absence of consensus on Gaza's future has complicated efforts to solidify a resolution, with Western and Arab governments split on the approach. Despite the first phase nearing its end, a deal's outcome remains uncertain as mediations led by Egypt and Qatar, with U.S. backing, continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- Negotiations
- Hostages
- Detainees
- Cairo
- Conflict
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Israel says it has received 3 hostages after Hamas released them to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.
Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees hostages as shaky Gaza truce holds, reports AP.
Red Cross vehicles arrive at the Gaza location where Hamas is to free 3 Israeli hostages, reports AP.
Hamas parades 3 Israeli hostages before a crowd in latest handoff to Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.
Fragile Truce in Gaza: Hostages, Ceasefire, and Controversial Proposals