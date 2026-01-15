Pro-Palestinian Detainees End Hunger Strike Amid Legal Struggles

Three pro-Palestinian activists in Britain have concluded their hunger strike, which had brought them close to death, according to a statement from the campaign group Prisoners for Palestine. The activists are charged with offenses allegedly committed on behalf of Palestine Action, now illegal and considered a terrorist group.

Two of the activists remain in custody, alleged to have broken into an Israeli-linked defense firm last year. Another activist is accused of partaking in a breach of a military airbase in central England, where they reportedly damaged two aircraft as a form of protest against British support for Israel.

Palestine Action was banned in July, bringing it in line with groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, making membership a crime. Since the ban, thousands have been arrested for displaying signs supporting the organization.

