Pro-Palestinian Detainees End Hunger Strike Amid Legal Struggles

Three pro-Palestinian activists in Britain ceased their hunger strike, facing near-fatal consequences. Charged with offenses linked to Palestine Action, a banned group, they protested British-Israeli relations. One faced allegations of a military air base breach. The ban equates the group with terrorist organizations, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:01 IST
Three pro-Palestinian activists in Britain have concluded their hunger strike, which had brought them close to death, according to a statement from the campaign group Prisoners for Palestine. The activists are charged with offenses allegedly committed on behalf of Palestine Action, now illegal and considered a terrorist group.

Two of the activists remain in custody, alleged to have broken into an Israeli-linked defense firm last year. Another activist is accused of partaking in a breach of a military airbase in central England, where they reportedly damaged two aircraft as a form of protest against British support for Israel.

Palestine Action was banned in July, bringing it in line with groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, making membership a crime. Since the ban, thousands have been arrested for displaying signs supporting the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

