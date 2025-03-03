Delhi's Developmental Drive: A Mission in Motion

In a letter addressing the Delhi Assembly, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted the urgency of a mission-mode strategy to reach developmental targets. The letter was read by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday, celebrating the House's progress in fulfilling outlined promises.

The lieutenant governor expressed his satisfaction with the government's proactive approach to implementing these commitments, extending his gratitude to the assembly for welcoming his inaugural address with a motion of thanks. This acknowledgment was formally communicated through a letter from Speaker Gupta following a voice vote.

The BJP's return to power in Delhi, securing 48 of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections, marked a significant political shift, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party with 22 seats.

