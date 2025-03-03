High-Stakes Drama: Bail Hearing in Parliament Security Breach Case

The Delhi High Court is currently deliberating on a bail plea filed by Neelam Azad, who is accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach incident. Azad, the only woman implicated, is challenging the delay in her appeal against the dismissal of her initial bail request by a trial court.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta has sought the Delhi Police's response and issued a notice to the prosecution regarding Azad's plea for condonation of a 142-day delay in filing. The legal window for such appeals is capped at 90 days under current laws.

The prosecution argues that Azad was part of a larger conspiracy, with evidence indicating communication with co-accused parties. The high court has adjourned the matter until mid-April, pending further scrutiny of electronic records from the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)