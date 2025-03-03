Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Bail Hearing in Parliament Security Breach Case

The Delhi High Court reviewed Neelam Azad's bail plea concerning the 2023 Parliament security breach, scrutinizing a 142-day delay in filing an appeal. Azad, the sole woman accused, contends her innocence, citing lack of involvement. The court seeks electronic trial records for the ongoing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:58 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Bail Hearing in Parliament Security Breach Case
Neelam Azad
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is currently deliberating on a bail plea filed by Neelam Azad, who is accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach incident. Azad, the only woman implicated, is challenging the delay in her appeal against the dismissal of her initial bail request by a trial court.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta has sought the Delhi Police's response and issued a notice to the prosecution regarding Azad's plea for condonation of a 142-day delay in filing. The legal window for such appeals is capped at 90 days under current laws.

The prosecution argues that Azad was part of a larger conspiracy, with evidence indicating communication with co-accused parties. The high court has adjourned the matter until mid-April, pending further scrutiny of electronic records from the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025