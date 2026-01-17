Karnataka CM's Strong Stance Against Cybercrime and Drug Trafficking

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning about police involvement in criminal activities, particularly cybercrime and drug trafficking.

The CM, while inaugurating the annual police conference, stressed the necessity for enhanced legal frameworks and police vigilance to address cybercrimes and drug-related offenses effectively.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah called for a drug-free Karnataka, emphasizing action against foreign traffickers and police accountability. Additionally, he addressed recent clashes in Ballari and IPL match concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)