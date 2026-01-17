Left Menu

Karnataka CM's Strong Stance Against Cybercrime and Drug Trafficking

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah highlights concerns over police involvement in crime, cybercrime, and drug trafficking. Emphasizing the need for better police vigilance, he announced efforts for a drug-free state. He addressed questions on IPL matches and clashes in Ballari, asserting accountability and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:44 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning about police involvement in criminal activities, particularly cybercrime and drug trafficking.

The CM, while inaugurating the annual police conference, stressed the necessity for enhanced legal frameworks and police vigilance to address cybercrimes and drug-related offenses effectively.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah called for a drug-free Karnataka, emphasizing action against foreign traffickers and police accountability. Additionally, he addressed recent clashes in Ballari and IPL match concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

