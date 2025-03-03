South Africa Champions Global Scientific Cooperation to Combat Climate Change

Rising global temperatures, prolonged droughts, and the increasing spread of diseases are among the critical consequences of climate change, according to Professor Thokozani Majozi, President of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) Council. Speaking at the recent Science20 (S20) meeting in Pretoria, Majozi underscored that no region is immune to these impacts, pointing to wildfires in the Americas and Australia, as well as severe flooding in Europe and Asia.

International Scientific Collaboration: A Necessity

“Climate change does not recognise national boundaries, making international scientific cooperation not just beneficial but essential,” Majozi emphasized. The S20 meeting, which brings together science academies from the Group of Twenty (G20) nations, underscored the urgency of climate change and the necessity for coordinated action.

“This issue transcends borders, economies, and political systems. The evidence is unequivocal: our climate is changing at an unprecedented rate due to human activities,” Majozi warned.

S20, established in 2017, serves as a crucial engagement group that fosters science-based dialogue and provides policy recommendations to the G20, an international forum of developed and developing nations addressing global economic and financial challenges.

Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, three fundamental themes—solidarity, equality, and sustainable development—are guiding political and scientific discussions. Majozi highlighted the scientific community's responsibilities, including deepening understanding of climate systems, their impact on human health and well-being, and effectively communicating findings to policymakers and the public.

He further advocated for collaboration across natural sciences, social sciences, and humanities, as well as the integration of indigenous and local knowledge systems with traditional scientific approaches. “We are not merely repositories of knowledge but active participants in shaping how that knowledge is applied to real-world challenges,” he stated.

Historic African Leadership in S20

Led by ASSAf, this year’s S20 meeting holds special significance as it marks the first time the G20 is hosted on the African continent. Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, addressed the gathering virtually, calling for global scientific cooperation and evidence-based policymaking.

Nzimande linked the S20 theme, “Climate Change and Well-being,” to South Africa’s overarching G20 theme of “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.”

“These themes do not merely serve as reminders of the urgent need for science-driven policy responses to challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and global inequality,” he remarked. “They also highlight that today’s fundamental challenges are interconnected, demanding multidisciplinary approaches, collaboration, and decisive science-based action.”

Shaping Global Scientific Priorities

Outlining key science, technology, and innovation priorities under South Africa’s G20 leadership, Nzimande highlighted the need for pandemic preparedness, investment in emerging technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—and the integration of these advancements into critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, health, and the digital economy.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of developing advanced skills, including through the Presidential PhD Programme, to equip the next generation of scientists with the tools to tackle complex global issues.

The Minister emphasized that the S20 discussions will play a pivotal role in shaping the broader G20 Research and Innovation Working Group, culminating in a ministerial meeting in September 2025.

Global Acknowledgment of South Africa’s Leadership

Professor Helena Nader, President of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, commended South Africa for prioritizing climate change and well-being, especially in light of recent global floods and storms. Similarly, Dr Vaughan Turekian, Executive Director of the United States National Academies Policy and Global Affairs Division, praised the long-standing collaboration among G20 members and expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening scientific cooperation through the S20.

As the global climate crisis intensifies, South Africa’s leadership in fostering science-based solutions and international cooperation is crucial in driving impactful and sustainable change.