Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Crowd Targeted in Downtown Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a car rammed into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, killing one person and injuring others. Police have the suspect in custody but are urging people to avoid the downtown area while the investigation is underway.

The authorities have not disclosed specific reasons for the heavy police presence, describing it only as a 'life-threatening deployment situation.' As a precaution, residents of Mannheim, a city located 85 kilometers south of Frankfurt, have been advised to stay indoors.

Notifications were sent via the Katwarn app, indicating a major police operation near Paradeplatz, a central square. The app is typically used for urgent alerts about severe weather, terror threats, and other emergencies.

