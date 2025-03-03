Left Menu

Goa Sets Benchmark to Lead in Criminal Law Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the effective implementation of three new criminal laws in Goa, aiming for the state to set a national benchmark. The focus is on delivering speedy justice and achieving a 90% conviction rate. The meeting also discussed the integration of technology in law enforcement processes.

In a pivotal meeting focused on criminal law enforcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Goa to become a model state by effectively implementing three new laws. Shah emphasized the importance of delivering speedy justice, aiming for Goa to set a national benchmark in law enforcement.

The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other key officials, revolved around achieving a 90% conviction rate. Shah's remarks followed the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial criminal laws.

Shah highlighted the need for technological integration through initiatives like the e-Sakshya platform and e-summons. Regular monitoring of serious cases and adherence to a strict forensic testing protocol were also outlined as priorities to ensure effective law implementation in Goa.

