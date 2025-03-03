Courtroom Chaos: Hakim Qureshi Faces Lawyer Assault

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, former councillor Hakim Qureshi found himself at the center of chaos at a special court in Ajmer, facing an alleged assault by lawyers. The incident unfolded during Qureshi's appearance in the courtroom, where he was brought in connection with the Bijainagar blackmail case.

Qureshi, who is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was placed into judicial custody by magistrate Rajiv Badlani until March 11. Pandemonium erupted outside the courtroom as several lawyers physically attacked Qureshi, with some even seen standing on furniture to deliver blows.

Despite efforts by police to control the situation, the chaotic scene left officers struggling to protect Qureshi. The allegations against him, involving the exploitation and coerced conversion of girls, have stirred significant unrest in Beawar district, disturbing communal harmony and prompting public demonstrations and strikes.

