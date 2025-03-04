Left Menu

Pacific Language Week Series Expands with Historic Inclusion of Bislama in 2025

"Last year's Pacific Language Week series received an overwhelming response, with thousands of New Zealanders participating in cultural events and activities," says Dr. Reti.

Pacific Language Week Series Expands with Historic Inclusion of Bislama in 2025
Dr. Reti emphasized the importance of the series in maintaining relationships with Pacific nations and reinforcing the cultural identity of Pacific communities within Aotearoa New Zealand.
Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr. Shane Reti has announced exciting developments for the Pacific Language Week series, with the first-ever inclusion of Bislama, the national language of Vanuatu, in 2025. This milestone increases the total number of Pacific language weeks to 12, further strengthening New Zealand’s commitment to cultural diversity and linguistic preservation.

“Last year’s Pacific Language Week series received an overwhelming response, with thousands of New Zealanders participating in cultural events and activities,” says Dr. Reti. “Through vibrant performances, storytelling sessions, and interactive social media campaigns—viewed over 3 million times—the series demonstrated the vital role language plays in fostering community connections.”

Dr. Reti emphasized the importance of the series in maintaining relationships with Pacific nations and reinforcing the cultural identity of Pacific communities within Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Each community celebrates its Pacific Language Week in its own unique way, showcasing the depth and richness of their traditions. As they say in Bislama, 'wan toktok hem i neva enaf'—one language is never enough. We are thrilled to welcome Bislama to the series for the first time in 2025."

To ensure long-term support for these cultural initiatives, the Government has confirmed the official dates for the Pacific Language Weeks in both 2025 and 2026, providing greater certainty for communities and organizations planning to participate.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples invites all New Zealanders to engage with the Pacific Language Week series. Throughout the year, learning resources, online challenges, and educational tutorials will be available to encourage participation. Community-led events will also take place nationwide, fostering deeper cultural appreciation and understanding.

For more information, updates, and ways to get involved, visit the Ministry for Pacific Peoples’ official website. 

