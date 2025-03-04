Kerala's Bold Stand Against Deep-Sea Mining

The Kerala assembly on Tuesday resolutely passed a resolution calling on the central government to cease its plan for deep-sea mineral mining off the state's coast. The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, transpired amidst a backdrop of protests led by UDF MLAs. They accused the Speaker of the House of partisanship.

The protests erupted when the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, was not permitted to finish his speech. The UDF, dissatisfied with the Speaker's actions and the rejection of their demand to adjourn proceedings for a discussion on ASHA workers' protests, walked out from the assembly. Consequently, the resolution passed without a detailed debate.

Kerala's administration has firmly opposed the Centre's move, emphasizing the adverse impact on fishermen's livelihoods, potential ecological damage, and the vehicle threat to traditional fisheries. Despite the ruling party's invitation for a united opposition stance against deep-sea mining, the Congress-led UDF opted to conduct independent protests, highlighting its reluctance to support the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)