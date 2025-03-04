Left Menu

Kremlin's Call for U.S. Sanctions Relief Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The Kremlin has announced that normalization of U.S.-Russia relations depends on lifting U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S., under President Trump's administration, is reportedly considering sanctions relief to mend ties and address the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow views the sanctions as illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:44 IST
Kremlin's Call for U.S. Sanctions Relief Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The ongoing diplomatic tension between Moscow and Washington has reached a potential turning point, as the Kremlin announced on Tuesday that normalizing relations requires lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that any discussion of moving forward with U.S.-Russia relations hinges on removing these penalties.

In a related development, sources divulged to Reuters that the United States is contemplating a plan to offer Russia some relief from these sanctions. This initiative comes as President Donald Trump aims to renew bilateral ties and seek a resolution to the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Despite the emerging reports, Peskov remained cautious, stating it is too premature for Moscow to provide detailed comments on the prospective sanctions relief. Nevertheless, he reinforced Moscow's consistent position that the sanctions are deemed illegal under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025