Kremlin's Call for U.S. Sanctions Relief Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
The Kremlin has announced that normalization of U.S.-Russia relations depends on lifting U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S., under President Trump's administration, is reportedly considering sanctions relief to mend ties and address the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow views the sanctions as illegal.
The ongoing diplomatic tension between Moscow and Washington has reached a potential turning point, as the Kremlin announced on Tuesday that normalizing relations requires lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that any discussion of moving forward with U.S.-Russia relations hinges on removing these penalties.
In a related development, sources divulged to Reuters that the United States is contemplating a plan to offer Russia some relief from these sanctions. This initiative comes as President Donald Trump aims to renew bilateral ties and seek a resolution to the protracted conflict in Ukraine.
Despite the emerging reports, Peskov remained cautious, stating it is too premature for Moscow to provide detailed comments on the prospective sanctions relief. Nevertheless, he reinforced Moscow's consistent position that the sanctions are deemed illegal under international law.
