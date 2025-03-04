Left Menu

Ukrainian PM Highlights Patriot System Risks Post U.S. Aid Pause

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal raised concerns about the risks associated with the Patriot air defence systems after U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid. The challenges revolve around repairs, maintenance, and supply issues critical to defending against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed concerns regarding the Patriot air defence systems amidst the suspension of military aid from the United States. The pause in aid, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, has put Ukraine in a precarious position.

The key issues highlighted by Shmyhal involve the difficulties in maintaining and repairing the systems, as well as securing necessary munitions supplies. These factors are crucial as the Patriot systems stand as Ukraine's primary defense mechanism against Russian ballistic missile threats.

The reliance on these systems underscores the importance of continued support and collaboration to ensure Ukraine's defense capabilities remain intact amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

