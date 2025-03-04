Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Mannheim: Car-Ramming Attack Claims Lives

A driver allegedly drove into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, killing two and injuring 11. Authorities are investigating the motive, emphasizing no extremist ties are evident. The driver, with a history of convictions, was apprehended after attempting self-harm. Recent vehicular attacks in Germany raise security concerns.

Updated: 04-03-2025 17:35 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Mannheim, Germany, as a driver allegedly rammed a vehicle into a crowd, resulting in two fatalities and 11 injuries. The authorities are keen to determine the motive behind the attack and have detained the suspect for questioning.

Andreas Stenger, from the State Criminal Police Office, stated that the investigation revolves around the suspect's personal motivations, without any current evidence pointing to extremist or religious influences. The 40-year-old German suspect from Rhineland-Palatinate is being treated in a hospital after self-inflicted injuries.

The attack, occurring during a bustling lunch hour in Mannheim, has prompted national leaders to call for preventive measures against such violence. Similar incidents have recently claimed lives across Germany, highlighting a concerning pattern of vehicular assaults.

