UK Employment Rights Bill: A New Era for Worker Contracts

The UK government has introduced amendments to its Employment Rights Bill, aiming to provide contracts reflecting actual hours worked for all workers, including agency employees. The legislation addresses zero hours contracts and proposes statutory sick pay and parental leave rights. Business groups express concerns over increased regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:28 IST
The UK government has unveiled significant amendments to its Employment Rights Bill, setting a new precedent for worker contracts across the nation. The proposed changes ensure that all British workers, including nearly a million agency workers, receive contracts reflecting their actual working hours.

In consultation with business groups and unions, the government aims to close loopholes in zero hours contracts while introducing statutory sick pay and strengthening redundancy rules. These legislative moves have sparked debate among business groups, with some expressing concern over increased regulation potentially affecting part-time job viability and business competitiveness.

The bill, heralded as the most comprehensive upgrade to UK workers' rights in a generation, also retains measures against fire-and-rehire tactics and extends parental leave rights. Amid mixed reactions, the Confederation of British Industry has praised government engagement but warned of over-regulation risks that could impact job quality and security.

