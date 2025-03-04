Left Menu

Tragedy in Alwar: Infant's Death Sparks Demand for Justice

A CPI(M) delegation visited the family of an infant who died during a police raid in Alwar, Rajasthan. The party demands swift arrests and justice, criticizing the state's anti-Muslim approach. The Left party offers full support to the family and calls for legal reforms to prevent such brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:34 IST
Tragedy in Alwar: Infant's Death Sparks Demand for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) delegation, led by Politburo member Brinda Karat, visited the family of a one-month-old infant who tragically died during a police raid in Rajasthan.

The police had visited Imran's home in Alwar's Naugawan area to arrest a suspect in a cyber fraud case. Family members claim that during the raid, policemen stepped on the sleeping infant, leading to her immediate death. The incident has been labeled as a brutal act by the CPI(M), highlighting systemic issues faced by marginalized communities.

The party condemned the incident and demands the immediate arrest of implicated policemen, highlighting its stance against what it perceives as anti-Muslim policies of the state government. The family has been assured of support, with calls for strict legal actions against the officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025