Tragedy in Alwar: Infant's Death Sparks Demand for Justice
A CPI(M) delegation visited the family of an infant who died during a police raid in Alwar, Rajasthan. The party demands swift arrests and justice, criticizing the state's anti-Muslim approach. The Left party offers full support to the family and calls for legal reforms to prevent such brutality.
A Communist Party of India (Marxist) delegation, led by Politburo member Brinda Karat, visited the family of a one-month-old infant who tragically died during a police raid in Rajasthan.
The police had visited Imran's home in Alwar's Naugawan area to arrest a suspect in a cyber fraud case. Family members claim that during the raid, policemen stepped on the sleeping infant, leading to her immediate death. The incident has been labeled as a brutal act by the CPI(M), highlighting systemic issues faced by marginalized communities.
The party condemned the incident and demands the immediate arrest of implicated policemen, highlighting its stance against what it perceives as anti-Muslim policies of the state government. The family has been assured of support, with calls for strict legal actions against the officers involved.
