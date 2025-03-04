Supreme Court Pushes for Timely Decision on Telangana MLA Disqualifications

The Supreme Court has urged the Telangana government to clarify delays by the state assembly speaker in resolving disqualification cases involving BRS legislators who switched allegiance to the Congress. The court emphasized that delaying decisions could undermine democratic processes, likening it to a scenario where 'the operation is successful but the patient is dead.'

Led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine Gerorge Masih, the bench insisted that such decisions could not be postponed until the end of the assembly session. The court's attention was on ensuring democratic principles weren't compromised by prolonged inaction.

The court directed notices to the Telangana legislative assembly, the secretary of the assembly, and the Election Commission, expecting responses from MLAs Danam Nagender, Venkata Rao Tellam, and Kadiyan Srihari by March 25. The case underlines the intricate balance between legal proceedings and the swift execution of democratic responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)