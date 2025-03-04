Left Menu

Al-Sisi Expresses Optimism on Trump’s Peace Efforts

In a statement during an Arab League summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to achieve peace regarding the Palestinian issue. Al-Sisi also announced Egypt's plans to host a Gaza reconstruction conference next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

During an Arab League summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi voiced confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump's potential to broker peace concerning the Palestinian situation.

Al-Sisi highlighted that Egypt would take active steps toward peace by hosting a conference for Gaza reconstruction in the upcoming month.

The summit stressed cooperative efforts across the Arab region in handling the continuing challenges associated with the Palestinian issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

