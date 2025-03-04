Karnataka Asserts Control Over Iconic Bangalore Palace Grounds

The Karnataka government has taken a firm stance in its legislative assembly, introducing a bill that reinforces its jurisdiction over the sprawling Bangalore Palace Grounds near Mehkri Circle. The bill aims to regulate the 472-acre landmark, underscoring the state's rights to manage and utilize the area.

On January 24, the state cabinet resolved to forgo issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for the acquisition of approximately 16 acres within these grounds. This decision was formalized through an ordinance issued on January 29, highlighting economic concerns that spending Rs 3,014 crore for merely two kilometers of road isn't viable.

In addition to this key legislation, several other bills were tabled in the assembly. These include measures to amend regulations concerning money lenders and pawn brokers to combat exploitative practices and suicides linked to financial distress. The legislative session also saw the introduction of an amendment to the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Bill, aimed at structuring and regulating the state's agrarian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)